India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than economy in 2014-19: RBI article

Dec 20, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

In absolute terms, the size of the digital economy has grown from USD 107.7 billion in 2014 to USD 222.5 billion in 2019.

India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the economy between 2014 and 2019 generating around 62.4 million jobs, said a paper published in the latest bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India.

In absolute US dollar terms, India's digital economy exhibited a growth rate (compounded annually, CAGR) of 15.62 per cent between 2014 and 2019, while India's economy (GVA) grew annually at a compound rate of 6.59 per cent (as per ADB's IO tables).

This shows that India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the Indian economy itself, said the article authored by Dhirendra Gajbhiye, Rashika Arora, Arham Nahar, Rigzen Yangdol, and Ishu Thakur from the Department of Economic and Policy Research, RBI.

The CAGR of digital GVA as a percentage of GVA is a normalised measure of annual growth.

India's core digital economy (hardware, software publishing, web publishing, telecommunication services, and specialized and support services) increased from 5.4 per cent of Gross Value Addition (GVA) in 2014 to 8.5 per cent in 2019.