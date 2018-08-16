India's decision to help Afghanistan build Shahtoot Dam set to ruffle feathers in Pakistan

India has agreed to support the Afghan government in construction of the Shahtoot dam during the second meeting of Joint Working Group on Development Cooperation (JWG-DC).

As reported by The Economic Times, Pakistan always had reservations about India helping rebuild Afghanistan and this move is likely to be met with stiff resistance from Pakistan. Islamabad claims that this dam will restrict the flow of water to Pakistan.

The Kabul river originates from Sanghlak Range of Hindu Kush mountain and flows in Afghanistan through Kabul, Surobi and Jalalabad before it enters into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

New Delhi had previously helped build the Salma dam at Herat Province in western Afghanistan two years ago.

Pakistan has also been asking Afghanistan to sign a bilateral treaty onsharing water from the river Kabul and its tributaries. However, theyhave not received a positive reply from the Afghan government on

this matter.

Afghan government officials expressed their reluctance towards this treaty because they feel that it may act as a hindrance in their plan to build irrigation and hydro-electric projects on the Kabul river basinin future.