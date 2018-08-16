App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's decision to help Afghanistan build Shahtoot Dam set to ruffle feathers in Pakistan

The Indian government last week agreed to lend support to Afghan government to build a dam on the Kabul river basin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

India has agreed to support the Afghan government in construction of the Shahtoot dam during the second meeting of Joint Working Group on Development Cooperation (JWG-DC).

As reported by The Economic Times, Pakistan always had reservations about India helping rebuild Afghanistan and this move is likely to be met with stiff resistance from Pakistan. Islamabad claims that this dam will restrict the flow of water to Pakistan.

The Kabul river originates from Sanghlak Range of Hindu Kush mountain and flows in Afghanistan through Kabul, Surobi and Jalalabad before it enters into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

New Delhi had previously helped build the Salma dam at Herat Province in western Afghanistan two years ago.

Pakistan has also been asking Afghanistan to sign a bilateral treaty on
sharing water from the river Kabul and its tributaries. However, they
have not received a positive reply from the Afghan government on

this matter.

Afghan government officials expressed their reluctance towards this treaty because they feel that it may act as a hindrance in their plan to build irrigation and hydro-electric projects on the Kabul river basinin future.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:13 pm

tags #Afghanistan #India #Pakistan #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.