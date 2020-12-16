MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India's December 1-15 diesel sales down 5.2% YoY: Prelim data

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 percent of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell to 2.8 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of the month.

Reuters
December 16, 2020 / 03:45 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 India’s diesel sales fell 5.2 percent in the first half of December year-on-year, preliminary data from state-run fuel retailers showed on Wednesday, signalling that industrial growth in Asia’s third-largest economy has not yet reached pre-COVID-19 levels.


Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 percent of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell to 2.8 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of the month.


Growth in India’s services and manufacturing industries lost some momentum last month as coronavirus fears weighed on demand and output, prompting firms to cut jobs for the eighth month in a row, two separate private surveys showed.


Gasoline sales rose by an annual 9.5 percent during the first half of the month to 1.05MT.


Local diesel sales by state-run refiners have been falling since March, when coronavirus-related restrictions had hit industrial activity and mobility. However, annual demand for diesel saw a temporary rise in October ahead of the festival season.


State fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum -- own about 90 percent of the country’s retail fuel outlets.

Sales of jet fuel declined by 47 percent to about 180,000 tonnes while those of liquefied petroleum gas rose by 10.4 percent to 1.18MT during December 1-15.

Reuters
TAGS: #diesel #fuel #India
first published: Dec 16, 2020 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.