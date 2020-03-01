App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel production drops 3% to 9.3 MT in Jan: Report

The country had produced 9.591 MT of crude steel during the corresponding month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's crude steel production registered a decline of 3.26% to 9.288 million tonnes (MT) in January this year, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel). The country had produced 9.591 MT of crude steel during the corresponding month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.

Crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the association was 154.4 million tonnes (MT) in January 2020, a 2.1% increase compared to January 2019, the report said.

The world's largest steel producing country, China, reported a crude steel output of 84.3 MT in January, an increase of 7.2% compared to the year-ago period.

Japan produced 8.2 MT of crude steel in the period under consideration, down 1.3% from January 2019.

South Korea's crude steel production was 5.8 MT in January 2020, a decrease of eight% from the corresponding period last year, the report noted.

Members of worldsteel represent approximately 85% of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 11:13 am

tags #crude steel #steel production

