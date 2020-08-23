172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indias-covid-19-vaccine-may-be-available-by-end-of-2020-union-health-minister-dr-harsh-vardhan-5743381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s COVID-19 vaccine may be available by end of 2020: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan's statement comes at a time when India’s COVID-19 tally is nearing the grim 30 lakh-mark.

Moneycontrol News

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on August 22, asserted that India's first vaccine against COVID-19 could be available by the end of 2020.

Inaugurating a 10-bed hospital at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)’s 8th Battalion Centre in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the health minister said that work is currently progressing on three vaccine candidates. All vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of trials and one of them is in the third phase of human trials, Harsh Vardhan said.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry also cites Harsh Vardhan as saying that the country will have a vaccine “soon after the phased trials are over”.

Close

However, news agency ANI has quoted the health minister as saying, “We are very confident that a vaccine will be developed by end of this year."

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

On August 22, numbers from the Health Ministry showed that India’s COVID-19 tally was nearing the grim 30 lakh-mark. This included over 55,000 deaths related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the health ministry has been highlighting that India’s recovery rate has reached almost 75 percent. The case fatality rate has also been falling and currently stands at 1.82 percent. Case fatality rate is the proportion of deaths caused by a certain disease compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease during a particular period.

Globally, over 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines are currently under development, but four are considered ahead of the pack.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 08:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.