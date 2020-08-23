India’s COVID-19 vaccine may be available by end of 2020: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on August 22, asserted that India's first vaccine against COVID-19 could be available by the end of 2020.

Inaugurating a 10-bed hospital at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)’s 8th Battalion Centre in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the health minister said that work is currently progressing on three vaccine candidates. All vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of trials and one of them is in the third phase of human trials, Harsh Vardhan said.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry also cites Harsh Vardhan as saying that the country will have a vaccine “soon after the phased trials are over”.

However, news agency ANI has quoted the health minister as saying, “We are very confident that a vaccine will be developed by end of this year."

On August 22, numbers from the Health Ministry showed that India’s COVID-19 tally was nearing the grim 30 lakh-mark. This included over 55,000 deaths related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the health ministry has been highlighting that India’s recovery rate has reached almost 75 percent. The case fatality rate has also been falling and currently stands at 1.82 percent. Case fatality rate is the proportion of deaths caused by a certain disease compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease during a particular period.

Globally, over 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines are currently under development, but four are considered ahead of the pack.