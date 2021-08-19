India's COVID-19 testing tally crosses 50 crore mark

Representative image: AP

India has achieved a significant milestone by conducting 50 crore tests on August 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

“With average daily testing of more than 17 lakhs in the month of August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country till date,” ICMR said.

"We have seen that exponential increase in testing led to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of COVID-19 cases.

This testing milestone is a testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing the strategy of the 5T approach 'Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology' efficiently, which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Also, the enhanced production of diagnostic kits has made India Atma Nirbhar, which has resulted in a reduction of costs and improved availability of testing kits," Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR said.

India had achieved the milestone of the last ten crore tests in only 55 days. On 21st July 2021, the country had tested 45 Crores COVID-19 samples, which reached the 50 crores mark on 18th August 2021.

ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by expanding and diversifying testing capacity by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits. The testing strategy has been carefully calibrated to increase access and availability of testing, it added.

Several advancements have been made towards reducing the turnaround time of tests. ICMR has been further enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits. Easy-at-home self-diagnostic kits have been developed and approved to empower the citizen of India for COVID-19 testing.

“Through our ardent efforts, it was ensured that a specific testing platform is made available addressing general testing (RT-PCR), High-throughput testing (COBAS), testing at remotest places and PHCs (TrueNAT, CBNAAT), in containment areas (rapid antigen testing) and for a large number of migrant population (pooled sample testing).

The total number of diagnostic laboratories in the country has reached 2876. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1322 and private laboratories number stands at 1554,” the release said.