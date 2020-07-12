App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's COVID-19 tally nears 8.5 lakh with 28,637 new cases; death toll climbs to 22,674

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of the infection currently in the country, data updated on the Union health ministry website showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India reported a record 28,637 COVID-19 cases on July 12, pushing the country's tally to 8,49,553 as the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of the infection currently in the country, data updated on the Union health ministry website showed.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

"Thus, around 62.93 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 26,000.

Of the 551 new deaths reported, 223 are from Maharashtra, 70 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 34 from Delhi, 26 from West Bengal, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 12 from Bihar, 10 each from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Telangana, eight each from Assam and Punjab and seven are from Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reported six deaths each, followed by Odisha with five, Goa with three, Kerala two and Puducherry and Tripura one fatality each.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 10:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

