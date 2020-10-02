172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indias-covid-19-tally-inches-closer-to-64-lakh-mark-recoveries-cross-53-lakh-5914341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 64 lakh-mark; recoveries cross 53 lakh

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to63,94,068,while thedeath toll climbed to99,773 with the infection claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours,according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday.

PTI

India's COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 64 lakh-mark with 81,484 infections reported in a day, while the number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 53 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 percent, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Thetotal recoveries have surged to53,52,078. Thereare 9,42,217active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19casefatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went pastthe 50 lakh-mark on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),a cumulative total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 1, with 10,97,947 samples being tested on Thursday.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

