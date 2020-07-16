App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's COVID-19 tally crosses grim 10 lakh milestone

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, tall on July 16 crossed the 10-lakh mark, PTI reported, citing information provided by respective states and Union Territories.

More than 25,000 people have died due to the virus in India, which is the third worst affected nation in the world.

India has so far recorded 10,00,202 cases, which includes more than 25,000 deaths, according to the PTI tally.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

The recovery rate, however, has been rising and now stands at 63.2 percent.

Over 612815 people have so far recovered from the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry.
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

