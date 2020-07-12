India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93%: Health ministry

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93%: Health ministry

In the last 24 hours, a total of 19,235 people were cured of the coronavirus infection. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,34,620 on Sunday.

PTI
File image
File image

Focussed and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The number of recovered cases exceeds active COVID-19 cases by 2,42,362 as on date, it said.

"The recovery rate has improved to 62.93 percent," the ministry said.

"As more people are recovering due to all-round efforts, the recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362," it said.

Close

There are 2,92,258 active coronavirus cases in the country.

related news

In the last 24 hours, a total of 19,235 people were cured of the coronavirus infection. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,34,620 on Sunday.

India, meanwhile, added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553. The death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The country at present has 1,370 dedicated COVID hospitals, 3,062 COVID health centres, and 10,334 COVID care centres.

The Centre has so far provided 122.36 lakh PPE Kits, 223.33 lakh N95 masks and 21,685 ventilators to various states, Union territories (UTs) and central institutions, the ministry said.

Enabling factors like removing all impediments to COVID-19 testing and facilitating widespread testing by states and UTs continue to result in a steady rise in the total number of samples tested every day, it said.

"As a result of these efforts, the testing per million for India is presently 8,396.4," the ministry said.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,15,87,153 samples have been tested till July 11, with 2,80,151 samples tested on Saturday.

A crucial supporting factor in the progressive rise in testing numbers is a continuous expansion of the countrywide diagnostic lab network, which as on date, comprises 850 labs in the government sector and 344 private labs (total of 1,194 labs), the ministry added.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.