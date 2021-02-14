India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 97.31%, among highest in world: Health Ministry

(Image: Reuters)

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India, at 97.31 percent, is "amongst the highest in the world", the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement issued on February 14.

Over 1.06 crore persons, who contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in March last year, have recovered so far. "The difference between recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164 today," the ministry said.

The recovery rate, at the start of April last year, was as low as 6.40 percent. Since then, the country has been recording a constant increase. The 90 percent-mark was breached in November, and the numbers crossed 97 percent earlier this week.

Follow live updates on coronavirus cases and vaccine developments here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The case fatality rate, "one of the lowest in the world", is on a constant decline since October 1, 2020, the government pointed out.

"India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths. The case fatality rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43 percent)," the health ministry said.

On October 1 last year, the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.56 percent. It has decelerated to 1.43 percent, as recorded on February 14.

The number of daily deaths, on October 1, was recorded as 1,181. The same has dropped to 92, as recorded by the government in the last 24 hours.

There are, currently, 1,37,567 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.26 per cent of the total caseload that stands at 1,09,04,940.

A total of 12,194 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, marginally higher than a day before.

The total death toll in India stood at 1,55,642. State-wise, the highest number of deaths - 51,489 - were reported in Maharashtra, followed by 12,413 in Tamil Nadu, 12,263 in Karnataka, 10,889 in Delhi, 10,230 in West Bengal, 8,699 in Uttar Pradesh and 7,162 in Andhra Pradesh.