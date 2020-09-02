India’s COVID-19 fatality rate among world’s lowest at 1.76%

Indians in the age group of 18-44 are the most-affected group by COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry revealed on September 2 that 54 percent of India’s coronavirus cases belonged to that age group while 51 percent of COVID-19 deaths in India were among senior citizens.

The data came on a day when India’s coronavirus tally breached the 37-lakh mark, with more than 78,000 fresh cases. Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll has crossed 66,000 already.

As per Health Ministry data, men account for 69 percent of India's COVID-19 deaths and more than 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who died were above 40 years of age, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Health Ministry tweeted: “54% COVID19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group.”

However, at the same time, India’s coronavirus recoveries have crossed 29 lakh, increasing the recovery rate to 76.98 percent.

India has one of the lowest COVID-19 fatalities in the world at 1.76 percent. The global COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 3.3 percent. The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 110 deaths per million population, India is reporting only 48 deaths per million population.

There are 8,01,282, active coronavirus cases in India, which comprises 21.26 percent of the total COVID-19 caseload. In view of that, the Centre has urged citizens to continue to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines strictly. “It continues to be important to observe COVID-19 appropriate safe behaviour of wearing masks/face covers in public, following hand hygiene and cough etiquette,” the Health Ministry said.