India's COVID-19 death toll soars past the 1,20,000 mark

India’s novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, death toll breached the grim mark of 1.2 lakh deaths, with 43,893 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 79,90,322 as on October 28, health ministry data showed. In the last 24 hours, 508 succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 120,054 as per the latest data.

As many as 72,01,070 people recovered from COVID-19 as the total count of active cases remains at 6,25,857.

The latest development comes a day after India reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since mid-July, taking its tally to 79.46 lakh, government data showed.

July 18 was the last time India reported less than 36,000 cases. Continuing with the declining trend in new cases, the country recorded an average 55,000 daily COVID-19 cases last week against the weekly average of 90,000 during the peak in September, data shows.

