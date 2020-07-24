App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's COVID-19 count crosses grim 13 lakh-mark

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 13 lakh-mark on July 24, according to data by Worldometer.

In its most recent update, the health ministry had placed the total number of cases at 12,87945 and death toll at 30,601. The ministry said 8,17,209 people have so far recovered from the infection.

According to reports, India also overtook France as the number of virus-related deaths crossed the grim 30,000-mark. The number of deaths in India is now the sixth-largest behind US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy.

Close

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, there have been over 1.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.28 lakh people have died so far.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.