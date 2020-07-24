India's COVID-19 count crosses grim 13 lakh-mark

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 13 lakh-mark on July 24, according to data by Worldometer.

In its most recent update, the health ministry had placed the total number of cases at 12,87945 and death toll at 30,601. The ministry said 8,17,209 people have so far recovered from the infection.

According to reports, India also overtook France as the number of virus-related deaths crossed the grim 30,000-mark. The number of deaths in India is now the sixth-largest behind US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, there have been over 1.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.28 lakh people have died so far.