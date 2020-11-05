India's COVID-19 caseload mounts to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases

India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,64,086 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,315, with the virus claiming 704 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 percent.

There are 5,27,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Of the 704 new fatalities reported, 300 are from Maharashtra,55 from West Bengal, 51 from Delhi, 50 from Chattisgarh, 34 from Karnataka, 30 from Tamil Nadu and 28 from Kerala.

Out of the 1,24,315 deaths recorded so far in the country, 44,548 are from Maharashtra followed by 11,281 from Karnataka, 11,244 from Tamil Nadu, 7,104 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,068 from West Bengal, 6,744 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,703 from Delhi, 4,259 from Punjab and 3,737 from Gujarat.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.