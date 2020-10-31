India's COVID-19 caseload goes past 81 lakh with 48,648 fresh infections

With 48,648 fresh COVID-19 infections, India's caseload rose to 81,37,119 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 91.34 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 74,32,829 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 percent. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday.