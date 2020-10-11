India's COVID-19 caseload goes past 70-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday night, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

Union health ministry data updated on Saturday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 73,272 infections, taking the country''s COVID-19 tally of cases to 69,79,423, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

However, by night, a PTI tally showed India''s COVID-19 caseload at 70,43,143, death toll at 1,08,286 and recoveries at 60,66,031. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.