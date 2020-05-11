App
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

A look at COVID-19 situation in states that contribute a bulk of cases, their mortality and recovery rates, tests, trajectories and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The number of reported COVID-19 cases in India has crossed over 67,000 so far. Though India’s coronavirus trajectory continues to be steep, the curve is ‘relatively flat’. Take a closer look at India’s trajectory, the situation in worst-affected states, recovery rates, mortality figures and more. (Image: News18 Creative
The number of reported COVID-19 cases in India has crossed over 67,000 so far. Though India’s coronavirus trajectory continues to be steep, the curve is ‘relatively flat’. Take a closer look at India’s trajectory, the situation in worst-affected states, recovery rates, mortality figures and more. (Image: News18 Creative

Corona trajectory over time. (Image: News1 Creative)
Corona trajectory over time. (Image: News18 Creative)

Daily new COVID-19 cases. (Image: News18 Creative)
Daily new COVID-19 cases. (Image: News18 Creative)

5 worst hit states in India.
5 worst hit states in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are the states that account for a bulk of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and fatalities, but their trajectory differ significantly. (Image: News18 Creative)
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are the states that account for a bulk of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and fatalities, but their trajectory differ significantly. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 11, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 cases #lockdown #Slideshow

