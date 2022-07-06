India’s coal production rises 32.57% YoY to 67.59 MT in June

Representative image

India’s coal production increased by 32.57 percent to 67.59 million tonnes (MT) in June 2022 from 50.98 MT in June 2021.

As per provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, in the month of June this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), and captive mines/ others registered a growth of 28.87 percent, 5.50 percent, and 83.53 percent, by producing 51.56 MT, 5.56 MT, and 10.47 MT, respectively.

Of the top 37 coal mines in India, as many as 22 mines produced more than 100 percent, and the production of another nine mines stood between 80 and 100 percent.

At the same time, the coal despatch increased by 20.69 percent to 75.46 MT from 62.53 MT during June 2022 as compared to June 2021, the Ministry of Coal informed. During June 2022, the CIL and captives/others registered a growth of 15.20 percent and 88.23 percent by despatching 58.98 MT and 11.05 MT, respectively. However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 0.46 percent during the month.

Meanwhile, the power utility despatch grew by 30.77 percent to 64.89 MT during June this year as compared to 49.62 MT in June 21 due to an increase in power demand.

Coal-based power generation, too, registered a growth of 26.58 percent in June 2022 as compared to June 2021. The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73 percent higher than in June 2021. However, coal-based power generation in June 2022 has been 95,880 MU in comparison to 98,609 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 2.77 percent.

Total power generation has also decreased in June 2022 to 1,38,995 MU from 1,40,059 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 0.76 percent.