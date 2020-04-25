App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's chemical exports rise 7% to Rs 2.68 lakh crore in April-January

"Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda congratulated the chemicals and petrochemicals industry on becoming the top exporting sector of the country for the first time," an official statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's chemical exports rose by 7 percent to Rs 2.68 lakh crore during April-January period of the last fiscal, and became the top exporting sector in the country for the first time, the government said on Saturday.

"Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda congratulated the chemicals and petrochemicals industry on becoming the top exporting sector of the country for the first time," an official statement said.

Gowda informed that during April 2019-January 2020, the export of chemicals grew by 7.43 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Close

"Total export of chemicals during this period reached Rs 2.68 lakh crore. This constitutes 14.35 percent of the total exports," it added.

related news

The minister assured full support to the industry towards making India a leading global hub for manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals.

"Continuous efforts made by my Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals have enabled the industry to become the top most exporting segment for the first time," he tweeted.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #chemical exports #Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals #Economy #India #Indian exports

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.