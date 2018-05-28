India's attitude towards Pak changed after Islamabad's nuclear tests: Sharif

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif today claimed that India's attitude towards Pakistan changed after Islamabad conducted nuclear tests in 1998.

"India carried out nuclear tests in 1998 and it changed the language of its ministers towards us. But when Pakistan conducted the nuclear tests in its reply suddenly their attitude changed. Eight months after the nuclear tests, Indian prime minister Vajpayee visited Lahore by bus," Sharif said while addressing a ceremony here in connection with the 20th anniversary of the nuclear tests.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan had conducted five nuclear tests.

"It is because of my decision to conduct the nuclear tests that no one could challenge Pakistan," said the PML-N supreme leader.

He further said that he was asked by then US President Bill Clinton not to conduct nuclear tests and in return he promised to give him USD 5 billion.

"I refused that offer and made the country's defence invincible," he said.

"I told Clinton that since India had carried out nuclear tests we will have to follow suit. India was making tall claims and we have to tell it that we are second to none," he added.

Sharif said Pakistan's defence had been made strong by an elected prime minister and not by a military dictator.

"It was Gen Pervez Musharraf who compromised on Pakistan's interest and not an elected prime minister," he said.

The powerful army, which enjoys considerable influence over policy decisions in Pakistan, has ruled the country for much of its life since it gained independence 70 years ago.