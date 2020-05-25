App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Crude processing in April sees biggest drop in nearly two decades

The lockdown and travel curbs aimed at stemming spread of COVID-19 since March 25 forced people to stay home, cutting India's fuel demand by 45.8 percent in April.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's crude oil processing in April slumped by 28.8 percent from a year earlier, its biggest drop since at least 2003, as a nationwide lockdown weighed on fuel demand and forced refiners to cut production.

Refiners processed about 14.75 million tonnes or 3.60 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil last month, government data showed.

The lockdown and travel curbs aimed at stemming spread of COVID-19 since March 25 forced people to stay home, cutting India's fuel demand by 45.8 percent in April.

Close

Falling demand led Indian refiners and gas importers to declare force majeure on imports.

related news

Refiners, struggling to store oil and products, had to sell some oil to the federal government which used it to fill strategic storage.

India has extended its nationwide restrictions to May 31, but relaxed rules in areas with lower numbers of cases leading to some recovery in fuel demand and refiner runs this month.

Indian refiners operated at about 72 percent of their overall capacity of about 5 million bpd, the data showed.

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, operated its plant at about 53 percent capacity, while use at the refineries owned by its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum plunged to about 33 percent of capacity, the data showed.

Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, operated its export-focussed 700,000 bpd Jamnagar refinery at about 87 percent capacity.

Nayara Energy, part owned by Russia's Rosneft, curtailed runs at its 400,000 bpd Vadinar refinery to 85 percent of capacity.

India, which imports over 80 percent of its oil needs, produced 6.4 percent less oil in April than a year earlier at around 2.55 million tonnes or 620,000 bpd, data showed.

Natural gas output fell 18.6 percent to 2.16 billion cubic metres, data showed.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #coronavirus #Crude oil #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.