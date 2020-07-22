App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra' test-fired

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

PTI

India has successfully conducted three flight tests of its indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile 'Dhruvastra' from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

The sophisticated missile was test-fired twice on July 15 and once on July 16 from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) as part of the developmental trials conducted by DRDO, they said.

Close

All the three developmental trials of the state-of-the-art anti-tank guided missile, carried out in a direct and top attack mode, were successful and the data was being analysed, they said.

related news

It was ground tested from a launcher to evaluate some of its major parameters, the sources said.

Dhruvastra is the helicopter version of ‘Nag Helina' with several new features and meant to be fired from air to destroy enemy bunkers, armoured vehicles and main battle tanks.

During the trial, the weapon system released smoothly from the ground launch platform at launch pad-3 of the ITR, and the missile successfully tracked the target all through its course before hitting it with high precision, they said.

The ATGM is guided by an infrared imaging seeker (IIS) operating in the lock-on before-launch mode and helps in further strengthening the defence capabilities of the country.

All parameters of the flight test have been monitored by telemetry stations, tracking systems and helicopters deployed by the Army, the sources said.

Three round trials of Helina were conducted on July 13, 2015, at a firing range at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Again on August 19, 2018, Helina was successfully test-fired from a Rudra helicopter at Pokhran test range.

The ground-based Nag missile was also successfully tested 12 times between July 7 and 18, 2019, under extreme weather conditions during day and night successfully, the DRDO sources said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dhruvastra Missile #DRDO #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.