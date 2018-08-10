App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's aid to 6 neighbouring nations totalled over Rs 21,100 cr in 4 years

India extended developmental assistance to six neighbouring countries -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, according to Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh's written reply to a question.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's developmental assistance to six neighbouring countries in South Asia over the last four fiscal years amounted to over Rs 21,100 crore, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

India extended developmental assistance to six neighbouring countries -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, according to Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh's written reply to a question.

The total aid to Afghanistan from 2014-15 to 2017-18 was Rs 2,232.94 crore, to Bangladesh it was Rs 514.13 crore, and to Bhutan it was Rs 15,680.97 crore.

The developmental assistance to Maldives during the same period was Rs 270.39 crore, to Nepal it was Rs 1,322.54 crore, and to Sri Lanka it was Rs 1,080.55 crore.

The total developmental assistance to the six countries in the four years amounted to Rs 21,101.52 crore.

To another question on the details of the chief ministers that have visited China in the last three years, Singh said there have been eight visits by chief ministers to China during the period.

Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu (April 2015, June 2016), Gujarat's Anandiben Patel (May 2015), Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis (May 2015), Telangana's K Chandrashekhar Rao (September 2015), Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar (January 2016), Chhatisgarh's Raman Singh (April 2016), and Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan (June 2016).
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.