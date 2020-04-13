Coronavirus pandemic: India's 300 districts affected by COVID-19; 140 under hot spot category

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 9,152 as of April 13 with the death toll hitting 308, indicating a jump of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in 24 hours.

Out of 736 districts in the country, nearly 300 are affected by the disease. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed 857 recoveries (including one migration) and 308 deaths in the country so far.

Among 300 affected districts, around 140 fall under the hot spot category. Sixty districts report more than 15 COVID-19 positive cases while 80 have less than 15 cases. Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of cases and deaths.

On March 22, 2020, India observed a 14-hour voluntary public curfew at the instance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government followed it up with a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

On March 23, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that borders of all the districts will be closed, and a strict curfew will be implemented statewide. On April 8, the Yogi Aditynath government has also ordered the hot spot areas of 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh to be sealed till April 15.