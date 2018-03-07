App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indians are travelling a lot for sports tourism: Report

India definitely is not a destination for sports tourism as yet but Indians are surely travelling a lot to witness big-ticket events, a fact which has excited leading financial services providers such as Mastercard.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India definitely is not a destination for sports tourism as yet but Indians are surely travelling a lot to witness big-ticket events, a fact which has excited leading financial services providers such as Mastercard.

Sarah Quinlan, the Senior Vice President and Group Head of Market Insights for Mastercard Advisors, said Indians are now travelling abroad with a purpose, including for sports events and it is encouraging for them.

"Indians are travelling and travelling with purpose. They are going around the world for tennis and cricket matches, football matches. There is clear demonstration that incomes are increasing and economy continues to improve within India," Sarah told PTI in an interaction.

"There is determined travel as opposed to a vacation. I call it travel with a purpose. Indian consumer is responding. I wonder if the markets have caught what the consumer has demonstrated," she added.

related news

She, however, agreed that it will take some time for India to witness sports tourism in the country.

"Right now it is a low, single-digit percentage but interesting thing is to watch the growth in spending. The Indians have started travelling outside the country for this (sports tourism)," she said.

"There is an opportunity which has not been pursued. You don't have to be a sporting nation, like in America we do buy a lot of athletic wear but that does not necessarily mean we use it. The point is we do travel for sports tourism.

"There is a real opportunity. The middle class continues to emerge in India for the industry to take advantage of it. From our perspective, any sort of commerce is good commerce. That is what we are trying to improve."

Sarah said demonetisation in India came as a "shock" to the industry but it proved to be highly beneficial for the digital payments sector.

The Indian government had demonetised all currency notes of 500 and 1000 denomination in 2016, claiming that it would help wipe off black money from the economy.

Sarah said the move was "interesting" and beneficial for them.

"It was quite a shock to the system initially. The best thing that came out of it was that we are still having net plus in digital transactions. There was a need and necessity at that time but it stayed up. We had double digit growth across the country last year. That's exciting for all the players within industry," Sarah explained.

"Our net plus was about 18 per cent. Right after demonetisation it (digital transactions) was up by 30-35 percent but then it fell back, it's natural. The key was not go back to the level before," she added.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sports

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC