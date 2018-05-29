App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 29, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indians again top among foreigners visiting Nepal in 2017: Govt

Indians continued to account for the maximum number of tourists who last year visited Nepal, which recorded the arrival of nearly one million foreigners, almost 29 percent up from 2016, according to government data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indians continued to account for the maximum number of tourists who last year visited Nepal, which recorded the arrival of nearly one million foreigners, almost 29 percent up from 2016, according to government data. A total of 9,40,217 foreign tourists arrived in Nepal last year and five countries -- India, China, United States, United Kingdom and Sri Lanka -- accounted for as much as 47 percent of the visitors, the Economic Survey stated.

"Among these five nations, the number of tourists from India and China are increasing every year," the Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

As many as 7,29,550 foreign tourists had visited Nepal in 2016 against 5,54,747 in 2015. Indians had topped the list of tourists visiting the Himalayan nation in 2016.

In 2017, Indians accounted for 17.1 percent of the total tourist arrival figures in Nepal, while Chinese and Americans accounted for 11.1 percent and 8.44 percent, respectively.

related news

Visitors from the UK and Sri Lanka accounted for 5.4 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, it said.

The recently-unveiled Economic Survey stated that 81 percent of total foreign tourists arrived in Nepal in 2017 via air-routes, while the remaining 19 percent (mainly Indian tourists) from land routes.

The survey said the average stay of tourists went down in 2017 to 12.6 days compared to an average of 13.4 days in 2016.

"But the per day expenditure of foreign tourists in Nepal increased to USD 54 in 2017 compared to per day spending of USD 53 in 2016," it said.

In 2016-17, the foreign currency earnings from tourism sector was recorded at 58.5 billion Nepalese rupee, while the country earned almost 43.5 billion Nepalese rupee in foreign currency from the sector in the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year.

Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO world heritage site, was the most visited tourist destination in Nepal in 2017, the survey stated.

"Altogether 1.5 million tourists (domestic and foreign) had visited Lumbini in 2017, which was an increase of 21 percent compared to 2016. In 2016, 1.28 million tourists had visited the site," it added.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.