IndianOil revamps section on petrol, diesel prices on website

IndianOil Corporation (IOCL) has changed the way consumers could check for petrol and diesel prices on its website. The state-owned oil company is a key source for checking fuel prices. The company has also removed the previous price section and consumers can no longer check earlier prices.

The company's portal had a separate page to check prices of petroleum products, where users could view the current and previous price of petrol and diesel across cities.

However, now the company has cleared out petrol and diesel from the list, making it slightly difficult for consumers to check the prices. "I used to check the price of petrol and diesel across cities to learn where it is the most and least expensive. It was possible in just one click. However, now I'm unable to view it and have to check prices of petrol pumps in cities individually," said an investment banker.

The website offers three different ways to check prices now. Here's how you can access the price list:

A consumer can check the price of petrol and diesel at the nearest IndianOil petrol pump using the pump locator tab. The consumer needs to fill in their respective locality and click for ‘list of petrol pumps’. It will open a list of all IOC petrol outlets in the area and will display with price of petrol and diesel.

The second option is to download a mobile application developed by IOC.

The third way to check the prices is by sending an SMS on a particular number. The oil company has issued SMS code for each state capital. Consumer can send the code as per their location and indicative prices of petrol and diesel will be send as an SMS.

The system of checking rates of petrol and diesel is comparatively easier on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). On the company's web page, there is a separate section called ‘price of petrol/diesel’, where a user needs to enter a captcha code and rates will be displayed on the screen.

The current price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi is Rs 75.55 per litre and Rs 67.38 per litre, respectively.

Petrol is available for Rs 82.94 per litre in Mumbai and diesel for Rs 71.49 per litre.

Price changes for petrol and diesel are effective from 6 am daily.