Indian woman targeted in immigration scam in UAE

An Indian woman in the UAE has been duped by fraudsters, posing as immigration officials, who threatened to deport her to extract money from her, according to a media report.

The woman, who requested not to be identified, received a call on Wednesday from fraudsters who told her that some immigration papers were missing from her file, the Khaleej Times reported.

"It was an hour-long call, and there were three or four men who spoke to me. They actually sounded like security officials speaking in stern and intimidating manner, and I really got scared," the paper quoted the victim as saying.

"They said I am blacklisted as per Article No 18 of the Immigration Law. And I will be deported and arrested in Delhi under Article No 20. And the only way to avoid deportation is by wiring Dh 1,800 (Rs 33,565) to India to hire a lawyer and get clearance letter from the Indian authorities," the victim, who stays in Abu Dhabi, said.

Following the call, the victim immediately wired the money through the Western Union money exchange and the amount was collected within five minutes, the report said.

Several Indian expatriates were targeted earlier in a similar scam and were asked to wire money to India to avoid deportation, it said.

Following the incident, an official from the Indian Consulate in Dubai has warned expatriates against the 'immigration scam'.

The official also urged expatriates to report such matters to the local law enforcement authorities and not to share their personal details over phone.