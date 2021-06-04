Indian visa or stay stipulation of foreign nationals in India extended due to COVID-19

The Center on Friday extended visas or stay stipulations to all foreign nationals stranded in India due to the Covid-19 lockdown, for a period of up to 30 days.

This decision has been made keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by such foreign nationals in getting their visas extended in India due to the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"It has accordingly been decided that the Indian visa or stay stipulation period of such foreign nationals stranded in India will be considered as deemed to be valid till 31.08.2021 on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty," the statement reads.

The government has also said that these foreign nationals will not be required to submit an application to the FRRO/FRO concerned for the extension of their visas.

These foreign nationals can also apply for exit permission to the FRRO/FRO concerned before exiting the country. This would be given to them on a gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.