Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian telecom service officers to donate one day salary for Kerala relief fund

The first tranche of contribution will go from the salary of August month and remaining from September month salary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian telecom service officers will contribute minimum one-day salary to Prime Minister's relief fund to help flood-affected people in Kerala, the association said today.

"In order to help flood-affected people of Kerala, the Indian Telecommunication Service Officers have decided to donate their minimum one-day salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The association headed by President P K Jain, President, General Secretary A K Tripathi and other executive members took a unanimous decision of this effect," the statement said.

The first tranche of contribution will go from the salary of August month and remaining from September month salary.

"There are around 1,500-1,600 ITS officers in the association. Everyone will contribute to help flood victim. Contribution of people who are on leave should go out later. Officers can contribute more than 1-day salary also for the cause," Tripathi said.

A delegation of officers led by Tripathi submitted a memorandum to Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan in presence of Telecom Commission members Prabhash Singh, Ravi Kant and deputy director general for telecom Sunil Kumar.

The association expressed concern over the loss of lives and hardship faced by people in floods and resolved to stand firmly with people of Kerala and donation plan.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 07:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala

