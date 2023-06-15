Indian tech professionals, chefs shun career changes: Jobs site analysis

Only 38% of technology job searchers clicked on job advertisements outside of their current field. (Representative Image)

Tech employees and chefs in India are the least likely to leave their current jobs to pursue a career change, according to US-based job search platform Indeed.

According to a research published by the online job portal employees in the technology and food industries have high levels of career commitment.

The employment website's data showed the technology industry has the highest level of job loyalty, with the lowest percentage of jobseekers clicking on possibilities outside of their present sector. Only 38 percent of technology job searchers clicked on job advertisements outside of their current field.

The competitive salary and perks provided in the technology sector, according to the analysis by the job site, are a major factor in Indian technology professionals' strong propensity to remain in their existing positions.

The technology industry as a whole exhibits strong levels of brand loyalty, but some job roles within the industry show even lower percentages of job searchers clicking on possibilities outside of their present profession.

The lowest out click rates are found in particular employment roles like Ruby on Rails Developer, iOS Developer, Release Engineer, and JavaScript Developer, showing a higher resistance to changing careers.

According to the data, the out click rates for these roles are 11.04 percent, 12.08 percent, 12.19 percent and 12.23 percent, respectively.

Chef roles such as sous chef (11.18 percent), executive chef (16.16 percent), and head chef (17.19 percent) can be found among the Top 15 job titles with high retention rates.

Several other industries show high degrees of resistance to job switches, in addition to the tech sector. Professionals in the healthcare industry, notably in nursing (40.58 percent), exhibit extraordinary dedication to their chosen careers. Professionals in the human resources (45.93 percent), architecture (49.07 percent) and media (49.27 percent) fields also show a high level of job satisfaction and commitment, data revealed.

Commenting on the survey highlights, Saumitra Chand, Career Expert, Indeed India said, “The attractiveness of different occupations likely reflects varying combinations of pay, flexibility and barriers to entry. The

‘stickiest’ jobs tend to be specialised ones where workers have made a considerable investment gaining specific skills and experience."