Indian Statistical Institute says daily wage workers worst affected by COVID-19

The Indian Statistical Institute said daily wage workers were the worst affected by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Indian Statistical Institute suggested that the government should provide assistance to the urban poor, along the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the news channel reported.

Disadvantaged social groups have been most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak due to lack of education and employment, according to The Indian Statistical Institute.

Around 400 million people working in India's informal economy might sink deeper into poverty, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in April.

