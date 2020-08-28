172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-statistical-institute-says-daily-wage-workers-worst-affected-by-covid-19-5766321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Statistical Institute says daily wage workers worst affected by COVID-19

Disadvantaged social groups have been most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak due to lack of education and employment, according to The Indian Statistical Institute.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Statistical Institute said daily wage workers were the worst affected by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Indian Statistical Institute suggested that the government should provide assistance to the urban poor, along the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the news channel reported.

Around 400 million people working in India's informal economy might sink deeper into poverty, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in April.

Around 400 million people working in India's informal economy might sink deeper into poverty, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in April.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 11:03 am

