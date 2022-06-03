English
    Indian spiritual leaders to hold global peace dialogue in US

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

    A group of eminent Indian spiritual leaders have gathered in Los Angeles in the United States to hold a global peace dialogue aimed at resolving world conflicts through the age-old tradition of Indian cultural and moral values.

    Being organised by New Delhi-based Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati Foundation, the day-long Global Peace Dialogue at the Jain Center of Southern California in Los Angeles on June 4 would be attended by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar, eminent Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni and Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi, among others.

    This is high time that we all work together to bring peace in the world. Every war and conflict in the world ends with dialogue. If that is the case, then we need to have peace dialogue from the very beginning to prevent any conflict or conflict-like situation in the world, Muni, the brain behind this dialogue, said on Thursday on his arrival in Los Angeles from India.

    In the United States for a month-long peace and harmony tour, the Jain spiritual leader hoped that dialogue would result in some deliverables which would help in bringing peace in the world. The war in Ukraine, and situations like the recent school shooting in Texas are depressing and steps need to be taken to prevent those, he said.

    In the current world scenario there is a deep significance of this global dialogue being organised by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati Foundation, JAINA (Jain Association of North America) and Jain Center of Southern California), said Oberoi, who would be moderating the conference. Muni argued that there is a need to introduce peace education and value education in the school system at a very early stage. Only then can we permanently defeat conflict and violence in the world, he added.

    At a time when the world is experiencing a sudden burst of conflict and uncertainty, religious and spiritual leaders also have a role to play, Muni said. The June 4 conference is aimed at coming out with mechanisms and taking steps to address the root cause of conflict, according to the organisers of the event.
