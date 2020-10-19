Indian security forces capture Chinese PLA soldier in Ladakh: Report

A Chinese army soldier was apprehended by the Indian security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh on October 19, and initial reports suggest that he was carrying civil and military documents.

The PLA soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long.

"The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions," a statement by the Indian Army said.

"A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities," the statement added.

According to a report by news channel India Today, the soldier was captured in the morning with civil and military documents.

The development comes ahead of the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, which is likely to take place this week.

According to the reports, the focus of these talks will be on carrying forward discussions on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as the region enters the harsh winter season.

There was no breakthrough on the disengagement of troops from the friction points during the seventh round of talks on October 12.

India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

In the last three months, the Indian Army rushed tanks, heavy weaponry, ammunition, fuel, food and essential winter supplies to various treacherous and high-altitude areas of the region to maintain combat readiness through the harsh winter of around four months starting around mid-October.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated following at least three attempts by the Chinese soldiers to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area between August 29 and September 8, leading to shots being fired in the air for the first time at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 45 years.