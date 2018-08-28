App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian renewables sector to see strong growth, favourable policy support : Report

According to the global financial services major, the solar sector will continue to receive favourable policy momentum, especially given India's leadership role in the International Solar Alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Renewables sector in India is expected to see strong growth and favourable policy support going forward as traditional fossil fuel power projects are facing growing transition risks, an HSBC report says.

According to the global financial services major, the solar sector will continue to receive favourable policy momentum, especially given India's leadership role in the International Solar Alliance.

"Given the woes (financial and operational) facing the coal power sector and rapidly falling renewable energy generation costs, we believe renewables in India will continue to see strong growth and expect favourable policy support," HSBC said in a research note.

Investment in the power sector in India is important to maintain economic growth and also to improve the livelihoods of large sections of the population which are still without electricity.

related news

Coal now forms one-third of total installed generation capacity, but some projects are unable to sustain themselves due to issues including the non-availability of fuel, lack of purchase agreements and tariff disputes, the report said.

"We think the economics will continue to shift in favour of lower carbon power in India, especially as it promotes solar," the report added.

According to the report, fiscal year 2016-17 was a turning point for renewables as newly installed capacity (11GW) surpassed that of newly installed coal (7GW) for the first time.

"An additional 12GW of renewables (mostly wind and solar) was installed between April 2017 to May 2018, more than double that of coal power plants (5GW)," the HSBC report noted.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #environment #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.