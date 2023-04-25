 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency post all-time high net profit of Rs 865 cr in 2022-23 fiscal

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday posted an all-time high net profit or profit after tax at Rs 865 crore in 2022-23 fiscal year on lower bad loans at 1.66 per cent.

IREDA, a renewable energy funding company, has reported an all-time high annual Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 865 crore and Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 1,139 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a company statement said.

The figures represent a significant growth of 36 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, over the preceding financial year 2021-22. IREDA’s Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans have reduced to 1.66 per cent in FY23 from 3.12 per cent in FY22, a significant reduction of 47 per cent (in percentage terms) on year on year basis.

The Board of Directors of IREDA approved the audited financial results for the financial year 2022-23 in a meeting held on Tuesday while lauding the company’s outstanding performance and continued growth. The loan book of IREDA has grown from Rs 33,931 crore as on 31st March 2022 to Rs 47,076 crore as on 31st March 2023, registering a growth of 39 per cent.