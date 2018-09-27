App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Indian realty market to touch $1 trillion by 2030: Survey

According to the survey conducted by KPMG in association withe Naredco and APREA revealed that the sector is estimated to grow to $650 billion by 2025 and surpass $850 billion by 2028 to touch $1 trillion by 2030.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian real estate market is expected to touch $1 trillion by 2030, becoming the third largest globally, a recent survey said.

According to the survey conducted by KPMG in association with Naredco and APREA revealed that the sector is estimated to grow to $650 billion by 2025 and surpass $850 billion by 2028 to touch $1 trillion by 2030.

The report released Thursday here noted that India has consistently improved its ranking in global real estate since 2014, which has instilled confidence in investors.

Speaking about the findings of the report, Neeraj Bansal partner and head ASEAN corridor of KPMG in India said this growth is driven by emerging asset classes such as affordable housing and co-working spaces.

related news

"As by-products of this growth, the average yearly contribution of 67 percent to Indian gross domestic product is anticipated to almost double by 2025 while generating employment opportunities for over 66 million people in parallel," he added.

According to the report the private equity investments in Indian real estate improved 15 percent year-on-year in January-March 2018 reaching $3 billion and is estimated to grow to $100 billion by 2026 with tier 1 and 2 cities benefiting the most in future.

"Indian realty sector has been struggling with unsold inventory, reducing buyers' confidence, delays in projects, and negative cash flows for quite some time. However, a number of growth promoting regulatory developments and initiatives announced over the last two years, are paving the way for strong sector growth in the future," the report said.

The report further noted that $4 billion has been invested by institutional investors in 2018 so far with the average deal size crossing $150 million mark, the highest in the last five years.

In 2018, the report said, the average deal size tripled to $157 million compared to $47 million in 2016.

Of the total investments that have come in 2018, nearly 44 percent are from foreign investors primarily from the US, Canada and Singapore. Also, over 90 per cent of the foreign investment have preferred commercial projects across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the study, the average deal size of foreign investors is $149 million compared with domestic's $87 million. These domestic investors have equally preferred commercial ($959 million) and residential ($870 million) projects.

"Overall, Mumbai has been the preferred destination attracting 53 percent ($2 billion) of total investments. Most of these investments have come from foreign investors Hyderabad ($793 million) and Bengaluru ($694 million) are preferred destinations of domestic investors," it said.

The report further noted that there is underutilisation of over Rs 20 billion worth of real estate investment trust (REIT) office stocks offering a potential rental yield of up to 7.5 percent.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Business #India #KPMG #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.