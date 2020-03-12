Indian Railways to transform 110 stations with world-class facilities; here's what travellers can expect

Indian Railways operates one of the largest railway network in the world. On a daily basis, more than 20 million passengers travel the length and breadth of the country via 12,617 trains. There are many instance where passengers complain about inconvenience faced while travelling.

To mitigate some of those concerns, the Railways is planning to redevelop as many as 110 railway stations in coming years. As part of this plan, stations will see improved lighting and façade, well-planned entry/exit points, segregated passenger movement and improved road accessibility. In short, these railway stations will be completely transformed into swanky airport-like hubs.

Indian railways massive redevelopment project: Things passengers need to know about it.

- No passenger needs to sleep on platforms henceforth. Railways will build sufficient waiting rooms on all stations so that passenger can avail of the same if their train get late or rescheduled.

- All stations will be equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure safety and security.

- Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) will help 60 stations in their redevelopment plan and Railway Land Redevelopment Authority (RLDA) the remainder.

- Based on land availability, commercial potential and passenger footfall, Boston Consulting Group has rated around 398 stations as A and A1 category stations.

- IRSDC had called for a Request for Quotation (RFQ) for Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar, and Sabarmati stations. Approval of the proposal for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been sent to ministry.

- Redevelopment work have been almost completed at few stations like Habibganj and Gandhinagar and both will be operational in a couple of months.

- The first 50 railway stations will be bid out on the PPP model, with funding through land monetisation and user charges.

- In a pre-bid meeting, nine funds, at least 40 consultants and 17 developers participated. The lease period of land/area where residential development is being carried out has increased to 99 years as against 15 years.

- Lease for commercial development has increased to 60 years from 45 years.

- To further ease the process, single-window clearance has been made available.