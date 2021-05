Indian Railways to suspend these 28 special train services from May 9; check full list

Representative image

The Indian Railways to suspend 28 pairs of long-distance special train services due to "poor patronisation" amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

The special trains will be discontinued from May 9 until further notice, as per a statement issued by the authorities.

The special train services including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express trains and othecome under the administration of the Northern Railways zone.

Here's a list of trains cancelled

Train Numbers Trains cancelled 02019 Ranchi Special, running six days a week except for Sundays 02020 Howrah Special, running six days a week except for Sundays 02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special, running daily 02340 Dhanbad – Howrah Special, running daily 03027 Howrah – Azimganj Special, running daily 03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special, running daily 03047 Howrah – Rampurhat Special, running daily 03048 Rampurhat – Howrah Special, running daily 03117 Kolkata – Lalgola Special, running on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday 03118 Lalgola – Kolkata Special, running on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 03187 Sealdah – Rampurhat Special, running daily 03188 Rampurhat – Sealdah Special, running daily 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special, running daily 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special, running daily 03502 Asansol – Haldia Special, running six days a week except for Sundays 03501 Haldia – Asansol Special, running six days a week except for Sundays 22440 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Vande Bharat, running six days a week except for Tuesday 22349 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra running six days a week except for Tuesday 04640 Firozpur Cantt - SAS Nagar Mohali Special, running daily 04639 SAS Nagar Mohali - Firozpur Cantt Special, running daily 04610 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Rishikesh Special, running daily 04609 Rishikesh - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special, running daily 04606 Jammu Tawi -Yog Nagari Rishikesh Special, running on Sunday 04605 Yog Nagari Rishikesh - Jammu Tawi, running on Monday 04554 Daulatpur Chowk - Old Delhi Special, running daily 04553 Old Delhi - Daulatpur Chowk Special, running daily 04516 Shimla - Kalka Special, running daily 04515 Kalka - Shimla Special, running daily 04506 Shimla - Kalka Special, running daily 04505 Kalka - Shimla Special, running daily 04048 Old Delhi - Kotdwara Special, running daily 04047 Kotdwara - Old Delhi Special, running daily 04042 Dehradun - Old Delhi Special, running daily 04041 Old Delhi - Dehradun Special, running daily 04022 Jaipur - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special, running daily 04021 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Jaipur Special, running daily 02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Special, running daily 02461 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special, running daily 02456 Bikaner - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special, running daily 02455 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bikaner Special, running daily 02446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Special, running daily 02445 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special, running daily 02442 New Delhi - Bilaspur Rajdhani Special, running on Tuesday and Saturday 02441 Bilaspur - New Delhi Rajdhani Special, running on Monday and Thursday 02434 Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin - MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani Special, running on Wednesday and Friday 02433 MGR Chennai Central - Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special, running on Friday and Sunday 02402 Dehradun - Kota Special, running daily 02401 Kota - Dehradun Special, running daily 02266 Jammu Tawi - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Special, running on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Jammu Tawi Duronto Special, running on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday 02264 Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin - Pune Duronto Special, running on Monday and Thursday 02263 Pune - Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special, running on Tuesday and Friday 02058 Una - New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special, running daily 02057 New Delhi - Una Jan Shatabdi Special, running daily 02056 Dehradun - New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special, running daily 02055 New Delhi - Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special, running daily 02046 Chandigarh - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running six days a week except for Wednesday 02045 New Delhi - Chandigarh Shatabdi Special, running six days a week except for Wednesday 02040 Kathgodam - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running daily 02039 New Delhi - Kathgodam Shatabdi Special, running daily 02030 Amritsar - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running six days a week except for Thursday 02029 New Delhi - Amritsar Shatabdi Special, running six days a week except for Thursday 02018 Dehradun - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running daily 02017 New Delhi - Dehradun Shatabdi Special, running daily 02014 Amritsar - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running daily 02013 New Delhi - Amritsar Shatabdi Special, running daily 02012 Kalka - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running daily 02011 New Delhi - Kalka Shatabdi Special, running daily 02006 Kalka - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running daily 02005 New Delhi - Kalka Shatabdi Special, running daily 02002 New Delhi - Bhopal HabibGanj Shatabdi Special, running daily 02001 Bhopal HabibGanj - New Delhi Shatabdi Special, running daily

The Eastern Railways zone earlier decided to cancel the following special train services starting from May 7