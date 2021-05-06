MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indian Railways to stop 16 special trains from May 7; check full list

Indian Railways had been running several special train services for passengers amid coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Northern Railways said that these trains will be single side trips only.

Northern Railways said that these trains will be single side trips only.

Indian Railways has decided to discontinue the operation of some trains due to poor patronisation, till further notice. Some of these trains were running with extremely low occupancy. Amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways has been running several special train services for passengers since last year after it suspended all regular passenger train services.

16 special trains are being discontinued effective May 7, according to the press release issued by Eastern Railways.

Here is the list of trains that are cancelled by the Eastern Railway zone
Train NumbersTrains cancelled
02019Ranchi Special, running six days a week except for Sundays
02020Howrah Special, running six days a week except for Sundays
02339Howrah – Dhanbad Special, running daily
02340Dhanbad – Howrah Special, running daily
03027Howrah – Azimganj Special, running daily
03028Azimganj – Howrah Special, running daily
03047Howrah – Rampurhat Special, running daily
03048Rampurhat – Howrah Special, running daily
03117Kolkata – Lalgola Special, running on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
03118Lalgola – Kolkata Special, running on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
03187Sealdah – Rampurhat Special, running daily
03188Rampurhat – Sealdah Special, running daily
03401Bhagalpur – Danapur Special, running daily
03402Danapur – Bhagalpur Special, running daily
03502Asansol – Haldia Special, running six days a week except for Sundays
03501Haldia – Asansol Special, running six days a week except for Sundays
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #trains
first published: May 6, 2021 10:47 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.