Indian Railways to stop 16 special trains from May 7; check full list
Indian Railways had been running several special train services for passengers amid coronavirus pandemic
May 06, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Northern Railways said that these trains will be single side trips only.
Indian Railways has decided to discontinue the operation of some trains due to poor patronisation, till further notice. Some of these trains were running with extremely low occupancy. Amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways has been running several special train services for passengers since last year after it suspended all regular passenger train services.
16 special trains are being discontinued effective May 7, according to the press release issued by Eastern Railways.Here is the list of trains that are cancelled by the Eastern Railway zone
|Train Numbers
|Trains cancelled
|02019
|Ranchi Special, running six days a week except for Sundays
|02020
|Howrah Special, running six days a week except for Sundays
|02339
|Howrah – Dhanbad Special, running daily
|02340
|Dhanbad – Howrah Special, running daily
|03027
|Howrah – Azimganj Special, running daily
|03028
|Azimganj – Howrah Special, running daily
|03047
|Howrah – Rampurhat Special, running daily
|03048
|Rampurhat – Howrah Special, running daily
|03117
|Kolkata – Lalgola Special, running on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
|03118
|Lalgola – Kolkata Special, running on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
|03187
|Sealdah – Rampurhat Special, running daily
|03188
|Rampurhat – Sealdah Special, running daily
|03401
|Bhagalpur – Danapur Special, running daily
|03402
|Danapur – Bhagalpur Special, running daily
|03502
|Asansol – Haldia Special, running six days a week except for Sundays
|03501
|Haldia – Asansol Special, running six days a week except for Sundays