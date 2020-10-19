Indian Railways to run 392 special festive trains from tomorrow

With Navratri underway and many more festivals lined up in the coming months, the demand for domestic travel in the country has shot up. To counter the seasonal rush, Indian Railways will run 392 festival special trains from October 20 until November 30.

To cater to the growing demand during the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, these trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others, Indian Railways said.

Check full list here of festival special trains that will be operating from October 20.

Tickets on these special trains will be more expensive than regular trains. Railways will add a 'special charge' making the tickets costlier by 10-30 percent as compared to the fares of mail/express trains, depending on the class of travel, Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Festival special trains will be run at a speed of 55 kmph, the Railway Board said.

To help stranded people across the country to reach their homes in different states, Indian railways started running limited special trains from May 12.

Earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak across the country, the Indian railways had suspended all its regular services on March 22.