Indian Railways to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21

The Ministry of Railways on September 15 said it will run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21.

These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains.

The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts and they will run on routes where there is huge demand.

Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from 21st September. These trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation.

