Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21

The Ministry of Railways on September 15 said it will run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21.

These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains.

The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts and they will run on routes where there is huge demand.

These trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation.
