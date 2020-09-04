172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-railways-to-revamp-mumbais-csmt-spend-rs-1600-crore-5797501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways to revamp Mumbai's CSMT, spend Rs 1,600 crore

CSMT, the headquarters of India's Central Railway, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Moneycontrol News

Indian Railways will spend over Rs 1,600 crore to redevelop Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) while retaining its iconic heritage design.

The platform space for the suburban network will be increased, and a new terminal will constructed for long-distance trains, along with a new entry point according to an ANI report.

"The redevelopment plan of the station will cost approximately Rs 1,642 crore. As per our plan, we will restore the 1930s look without touching the yard and the commercial development also will be done taking the heritage aspect into consideration," S K Lohia, Managing Director - Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), told the news agency.

Close

CSMT, the headquarters of India's Central Railway, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The construction of the station, formerly called Victoria Terminus, was completed in 1887.

Lohia added that the plan is to complete the redevelopment in two phases during four years.

"The heritage structure is the biggest attraction for the public, we will remove all those structures which were built after 1930 and make it like a tourist spot. For passengers, it will give a congestion-free entry, world-class amenities, a concourse-like waiting area, green building with a divyang friendly construction," Lohia told ANI.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 02:01 pm
