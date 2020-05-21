App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways to resume ticket bookings at 1.7 lakh common service centres from May 22

Goyal in a video conference to ANI added "Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days. We are developing a protocol in this regard".

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from May 22 across the country.

Goyal in an video conversation with his party colleague and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days. We are developing a protocol in this regard."

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

"We are going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. We have also permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed," the Railways minister said.

related news

Read also: Railways releases list of 200 trains that will run from June 1 onwards

He also said "Some states did not cooperate with us to run special trains for sending back migrant workers to their homes. I think there are around 40 lakh people who want to return to West Bengal but only 27 special trains have entered the state so far."

Goyal also said that within 2.5 hours of opening bookings for the 100 pairs of special trains that will run from June 1, 4 lakh passengers have booked  tickets. People have also started reverse bookings to come back to work, he said.

Also read: Here's a list of trains that Indian Railways will start running from June 1

On Wednesday, Indian Railways released the list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating starting June 1. The bookings for these trains started today, from 10 am onwards.

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 had announced that starting June 1, it will operate 200 non-air conditioned, second class, passenger trains daily.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Digital payments come alive but broadcasting industry’s coffers still run dry

Digital payments come alive but broadcasting industry’s coffers still run dry

Coronavirus shut down the ‘experience economy.’ Can it come back?

Coronavirus shut down the ‘experience economy.’ Can it come back?

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress tweet on PM-CARES Fund

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress tweet on PM-CARES Fund

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.