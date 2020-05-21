Indian Railways to resume ticket bookings at 1.7 lakh common service centres from May 22

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from May 22 across the country.

Goyal in an video conversation with his party colleague and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days. We are developing a protocol in this regard."

"We are going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. We have also permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed," the Railways minister said.

He also said "Some states did not cooperate with us to run special trains for sending back migrant workers to their homes. I think there are around 40 lakh people who want to return to West Bengal but only 27 special trains have entered the state so far."

Goyal also said that within 2.5 hours of opening bookings for the 100 pairs of special trains that will run from June 1, 4 lakh passengers have booked tickets. People have also started reverse bookings to come back to work, he said.

On Wednesday, Indian Railways released the list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating starting June 1. The bookings for these trains started today, from 10 am onwards.

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 had announced that starting June 1, it will operate 200 non-air conditioned, second class, passenger trains daily.

