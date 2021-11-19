MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indian Railways to resume meal services on train, IRCTC to begin serving cooked meals again

The Railway Board issued a letter to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) asking it to resume the service. At the same time, ready-to-eat meals will continue to be served to train passengers.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST

The Railway Board on November 19 announced that cooked meal services will be resumed in trains after a gap of almost one year.

The Indian Railways had last year temporarily suspended cooked meal services on passenger trains keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation and related restrictions.

The Railway Board issued a letter to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) asking it to resume the service. At the same time, ready-to-eat meals will continue to be served to train passengers.

Also read: IndiGo resumes inflight meal services after over a year

The Railway Board’s letter read: “In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels, and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue.”

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had accorded to those in view of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Railways had said on November 12 that all the regular timetabled trains that are currently operating as Mail or Express Special (MSPC) and Holiday Special (HSP) train services, included in the working timetable 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisations as applicable.

Notably, the Ministry of Civil Aviation also recently allowed all airlines to resume in-flight meal services on all domestic routes. The decisions come as the number of daily coronavirus cases reported in India has consistently been less than 20,000 over the past few days.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Railway Board
first published: Nov 19, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.