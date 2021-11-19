Indian Railways to resume meal services on train, IRCTC to begin serving cooked meals again

The Railway Board on November 19 announced that cooked meal services will be resumed in trains after a gap of almost one year.

The Indian Railways had last year temporarily suspended cooked meal services on passenger trains keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation and related restrictions.

The Railway Board issued a letter to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) asking it to resume the service. At the same time, ready-to-eat meals will continue to be served to train passengers.

Also read: IndiGo resumes inflight meal services after over a year

The Railway Board’s letter read: “In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels, and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had accorded to those in view of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Railways had said on November 12 that all the regular timetabled trains that are currently operating as Mail or Express Special (MSPC) and Holiday Special (HSP) train services, included in the working timetable 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisations as applicable.

Notably, the Ministry of Civil Aviation also recently allowed all airlines to resume in-flight meal services on all domestic routes. The decisions come as the number of daily coronavirus cases reported in India has consistently been less than 20,000 over the past few days.

(With PTI inputs)