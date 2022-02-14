English
    Indian railways to resume cooked food service on all trains from today; Here’s how to place order through IRCTC website

    Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways & Textiles tweeted: “Your favorite food will be served to you once again from February 14."

    February 14, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to resume cooked meals on all trains from February  14 after the service was stopped last year owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

    As of January, cooked food services was restored in 80% of trains. Ready-to-eat meals, however, will also continue to be served on demand. Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown, e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020.

    In August last year, IRCTC started ready-to-eat meal service. Cooked food services were restored in 80% of trains in January, 2022.


    IRCTC had started e-catering service in the year 2014 whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at the railway station. During the pre-COVID period, IRCTC had started clocking 20,000 e-catering orders per day.


     HERE’S HOW ONE CAN PLACE A FOOD ORDER THROUGH IRCTC’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE:


    -Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/


    -Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further



    -Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there.


    -Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery.

    -Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 10:39 am
