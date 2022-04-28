Indian Railways to operate several summer specials from Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi to various destinations

(Representative image)

The Central Railway will operate 574 summer specials from several cities of Maharashtra such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Shirdi to various destinations in a bid to provide a convenient trip for passengers.

In order to ease the extra rush of passengers from April to June 2022, the trains will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Panvel, Pune, Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations.

The IRCTC’s official website or the nearest computerised reservation centre have already opened bookings for these summer special trains.

Here is the full list of the trains that Central Railway will run to various parts of Maharshtra

-These new trains will include 126 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town and Rewa.

-Around six summer specials will run between Dadar and Madgaon.

-Between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur and Thivim, 282 summer specials will run.

- 18 summer specials will run between Panvel and Karmali, 20 summer specials will be available between Nagpur and Madgaon.

-100 summer specials will run between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central.

-Between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji, 20 summer specials will be offered by the Central Railway.

-Meanwhile, two summer specials will be available between Latur and Bidar.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes