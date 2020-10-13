Indian Railways to operate 392 festive special trains

In order to meet the high demand during the upcoming festive season, the Indian Railways on October 13 said it is going to operate 392 festive special trains between October 20 and November 30.

The national transporter said these trains will operate at a minimum speed of 55 kmph and fare shall be applicable with the special trains.

These trains will run in addition to those running currently.

The Railways is slowly introducing more trains after it was forced to stop passenger train operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Indian Railways refutes report of doing away with concessions for senior citizens, students

The Railways has also allowed IRCTC to run Tejas Express trains after a gap of seven months.