Indian Railways to levy 'user fee' at major stations: Report

Indian Railways will soon start levying a “user fee” at some stations that have high footfall to generate revenue to provide better facilities for passengers.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said nominal charges will be levied as a part of train fares. It will be applicable in 10-15 percent of the 7,000 railway stations across the country, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking about the move, Yadav said a notification will be issued for the user charge for all stations, including those being redeveloped and those that are not, said the report.

When the redevelopment of the stations is completed, the money will go to the concessionaires, till then that money will go to the railways for improving facilities across stations, Yadav was quoted as saying.

According to Yadav, the fee will be an affordable amount, but it is “important to levy if we want to provide world-class facilities similar to airports”.

“We want to upgrade all our major railway stations,” Yadav reportedly said.

He further said that the fee will not be applicable to all the railway stations but only to major stations where passenger footfall is increasing over the next five years.

“The charges will be levied in 10-15 percent of all our railway stations where we expect footfall to increase,” he said.

The decision has reportedly come in the backdrop of concerns raised over the potential rise in prices of railway tickets with allowing private companies to run trains.

Fares of Indian Railways are highly subsidised and there is a plan to “rationalise” them, Yadav added.